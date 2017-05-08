The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KING 5:46 AM. PDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Mayor considers dropping out of race
-
Furney's Nursery closing after 70 years
-
Sequim named best northwestern small town
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Woman makes anti-Muslim comments to Muslim shopper
-
Stolen RV leads to disturbing discovery
-
Fisherman's Memorial Service honors those lost at sea
-
Gold star dad Khizr Kahn visits Puget Sound
-
Air Force X-37B mini-shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
-
Missing baby found in Seattle
More Stories
-
Sources:Seattle mayor Murray considering dropping…May. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
Beyond the Studio: OlympiaMay. 8, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
-
Gold Star father Khizr Khan visits BellevueMay. 7, 2017, 11:45 p.m.