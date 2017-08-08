Send a Message Into Outer Space With NASA's Help

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ciscoe reacts to being in the national spotlight
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Rising rates of colorectal cancer
-
Puget Sound air quality is improving
-
Seattle considers RV encampments plan
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Hearing into the loss of the 'Destination'
-
John Oliver introduces the world to Seattle's own Ciscoe Morris
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
-
Couple charged with planning child abuse
More Stories
-
'Not for us': Bellevue bans safe injection sitesAug. 8, 2017, 1:44 a.m.
-
Kent leaders fight back against litterAug. 8, 2017, 1:55 a.m.
-
Seattle Council draft ordinance could loosen RV…Aug. 7, 2017, 4:57 p.m.