New Video Of Pluto Shows Diversity of The Dwarf Planet
NASA's New Horizons mission celebrated its two year anniversary since flying by Pluto, which took about 9 years to get to the dwarf planet and some amazing discoveries were made. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KING 10:56 AM. PDT July 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspicious fatality blocks lanes on I-405
-
What's the best chance to see the Northern Lights?
-
Top Seattle neighborhoods set for growth
-
One woman's ultimate protest against GOP healthcare reform bill
-
At least 9 family members killed in flash flood near Payson
-
Children feared dead in Skagit County fire
-
Woodland Park Zoo gorilla undergoes surgery
-
New Seattle map shows costs of collisions
-
Aerials of neighborhood feud
-
9 dead, up to 14 victims in flash flood at swimming hole near Payson
More Stories
-
City Councilmember urges Murray to resign after…Jul 17, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Candidates for Seattle mayor to debate live on KING 5 MondayJul 16, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Man killed possibly car-surfing on SB I-405Jul 17, 2017, 4:14 a.m.