Kellyanne Conway Uses Flash Cards, Twitter Then Can't Help Itself

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen faculty member faces trustees
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Victim's mother's message: Someone knows something
-
Arraignment postponed for girl in viral WinCo video
-
Enumclaw Expo Center GM on King County Fair turnaround
-
Bringing high-speed internet to rural areas
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Rainiers get boost from single letter
-
Father speaks after Killeen daycare incident
More Stories
-
Mother's message: 'Someone knows something' about…Jul 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Fire destroys home in Bothell neighborhoodJul 13, 2017, 4:24 a.m.
-
McConnell rolling out new GOP health bill to uncertain fateJul 13, 2017, 2:45 a.m.