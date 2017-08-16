Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
KING 10:49 AM. PDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse than you think
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Will the downtown pit finally spout a tower?
-
City, Port of Seattle to announce full funding for Lander Street overpass
-
New pilot program leaves bikes all over Seattle
-
Surprise donor saves small town food bank
-
Union Gospel Mission cuts youth services
-
WSDOT says more drivers opting to use I-405 toll lanes
-
WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville
More Stories
-
Trump criticizes Amazon for 'great damage' to retailersAug 16, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
'Not a good idea:' Why you shouldn't try driving to…Aug. 9, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
5 missing after Army helicopter goes down off HawaiiAug 16, 2017, 6:28 a.m.