Hermes Birkin Bag Sells for Record $380,000 at Auction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County campground
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
Car theft runs deep for Bremerton family
-
Colleagues raise money for detective's family
-
Landlords sue Seattle over move-in fees law
-
Community helps after bonsai trees vandalized
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?
-
Hit-and-run investigation frustration
-
Truck plunges into water at boat launch in Lakewood
More Stories
-
Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County…May 29, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
John Clayton out at ESPN, but staying on Seattle radioMay 31, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
President Trump expected to withdraw from Paris…May 31, 2017, 5:52 a.m.