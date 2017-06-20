Here's How Much Money Teenagers Cost Their Parents in Food During Summer Break
With summer now in full swing, and hungry teenagers home from school, it's important that parents realize just how much money they're about to shell out on food. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KING 10:54 AM. PDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting
-
WSP targeting left lane 'campers'
-
Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles
-
Make-A-Wish surprises Maple Valley boy with puppy
-
'59er Diner reopens near Leavenworth
-
Space Needle workers win in court
-
Magnolia neighbors debate Fort Lawton future
-
Woman mistakes rattlesnake for dog toy
-
Gospel choir tries out for America's Got Talent
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
More Stories
-
Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for…Jun 20, 2017, 6:05 a.m.
-
Amazon's Breitbart ads target of mobile billboard in SeattleJun 20, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
Left lane campers target of extra WSP emphasis this weekJun 19, 2017, 9:05 a.m.