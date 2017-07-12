Harper Beckham's Buckingham Palace Princess Birthday Party Sparks Outrage
David and Victoria Beckham showed pictures of their little princess Harper having a birthday party at Buckingham palace with a real Princess Eugenia. Now he is trying to placate the situation by calling it a 'tea party'. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KING 5:38 AM. PDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Why is a nearly-new bridge still shut down?
-
Tacoma approves "public camping" ordinance
-
Declining San Francisco housing market could have an affect on Seattle
-
An explosion of kittens hits Western Washsington, looking for loving homes
-
Video: Aerial video of Everett Marina fire
-
Viral video of confrontation between shoplifting suspect and WinCo staff in Vancouver, Washington
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Police rescue dogs in hot car
More Stories
-
Seattle's homeless navigation center opens WednesdayJul 11, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
Chase suspect hits patrol vehicle in EverettJul 12, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
-
Life-changing diagnosis doesn't stop Mercer Island manJul 12, 2017, 3:51 a.m.