Glitter Tears are the Latest Trend to Take Over Instagram

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Mayor considers dropping out of race
-
Furney's Nursery closing after 70 years
-
Sequim named best northwestern small town
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Woman makes anti-Muslim comments to Muslim shopper
-
Fisherman's Memorial Service honors those lost at sea
-
Gold star dad Khizr Kahn visits Puget Sound
-
Stolen RV leads to disturbing discovery
-
Air Force X-37B mini-shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
-
Woman, horse killed by lightning strike
More Stories
-
Sources: Seattle mayor Murray considering dropping…May. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
Beyond the Studio: OlympiaMay. 8, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
-
Homeless village in Olympia used as a modelMay. 8, 2017, 6:47 a.m.