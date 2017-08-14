Farmers' Almanac Predicts Plenty of Snow and Cold For This Part of the Country

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dueling demonstrations erupt in Seattle
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
A store that must be seen to be believed
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Brush fires burn along SR 512
-
SDOT to reopen problem-plagued school pathway
-
Big bill for short ambulance ride
-
An Olympics love story
More Stories
-
Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in SeattleAug 13, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
-
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett says he'll sit for…Aug 13, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Overnight fire near Vantage closes I-90Aug 14, 2017, 3:19 a.m.