Behold The Bluetooth 'Banana Phone' That's Fun & Charitable

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pilot in Mukilteo crash had few options
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
Stolen RV leads to disturbing discovery
-
1 dead, 1 injured in South Seattle shooting
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Innocent couple caught in shootout in Seattle's Central District
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
First Alert Weather
-
Rescued beagles arrive in Washington
-
Families sue midwife
More Stories
-
Innocent couple shot driving in SeattleMay. 4, 2017, 4:29 a.m.
-
Possible thunderstorms Thursday afternoonMay. 3, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
'Donut hole' shields neighbors from ST3 taxesMay. 4, 2017, 7:30 a.m.