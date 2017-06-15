A Parking Space In Hong Kong Just Sold For A Record Breaking Price

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Accuser drops abuse case against mayor
-
Wolf pack researcher plans to sue
-
Meet Tukwila's first K9 officer
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
KING Live Show
-
Activists appeal Allen flight museum permits
-
High earner tax talk
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
Hundreds of Boeing jobs could relocate to ArizonaJun 14, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
I-5 Seattle rollover crash investigated as hit and runJun 15, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
WA opioid crisis the focus of AG Ferguson summitJun 14, 2017, 9:14 p.m.