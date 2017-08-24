'Fear of Missing Out' Now Extends to Breaking News and Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Did eclipse cause fish release?
-
Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape
-
Mary Bridge Hospital healing dog
-
Shortage impacting back-to-school preps
-
Bye-bye Bertha: Time lapse of the tunnel machine's disassembly
-
25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday
-
4 homes burned in Rochester brush fire
-
KING Live Show
More Stories
-
More fish than first thought escaped from island…Aug 24, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
House speaker Paul Ryan to tour Boeing ThursdayAug 23, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Seattle retiree helped put man on the moonAug 24, 2017, 6:26 a.m.