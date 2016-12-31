'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106

Tyrus Wong, a Chinese American artist whose paintings inspired and defined the look of Disney's classic animated movie Bambi, has died at 106. Photo: M. Phillips (Photo: Custom)

The man whose drawing style inspired the classic children's film Bambi has died.

CNN and the New York Times report Tyrus Wong died at age 106 on Friday.

The Walt Disney Family Museum acknowledged Wong's death on its website. Although he worked at Walt Disney Studios for just three years, "his influence on the artistic composition of the animated feature Bambi cannot be overstated," the museum said.

Wong was born in China in 1910, the museum said, and later moved to the United States with his father. He started working for Disney in 1938 drawing "hundreds of sketches of Mickey Mouse," before pre-production on Bambi started, the museum said.

"He went home and painted several pictures of a deer in a forest," the museum said. "The small, but evocative sketches captured the attention of Walt Disney and became the basis for the film’s visual style. Walt Disney saw that Tyrus was able to produce exquisite artwork that did not necessarily look like the forest — but rather, felt like the forest."

Wong left Disney in 1941 and worked as a concept and story artist at Warner Brothers for 26 years before retiring in 1968. In retirement, he made hand-made kites. In 2001, he earned the title of Disney Legend and the museum exhibited his work in 2013.

