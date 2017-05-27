Actor Sam Elliott in Seattle for SIFF premiere

Actor Sam Elliott is in town for the Seattle International Film Festivals SIFF to premiere his newest film "Hero." (Photo: KING)

Some lucky Seattleites spent Saturday afternoon with actor Sam Elliott.

He's in town for the Seattle International Film Festivals SIFF to premiere his newest film "Hero." Elliott held an onstage discussion before the showing.

"The bizarre thing is all these people on this beautiful day," said Elliott. "It's like wow!"

He also says Seattle is the best place to premiere the film, because he's had a lot of success here in Seattle.

"Hero" comes out June 9 and will hit Seattle theaters mid-June.

