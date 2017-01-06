5 things to watch for at the Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Melissa McCarthy and Jimmy Fallon speak onstage during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2014 Handout)

Lights, camera, awards season! The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT), and we've got the scoop on must-see moments. Here's a peek at what to expect when the champagne starts popping.

1. Dazzling couture

Let's be honest, some of us tune in simply for the glamorous gown parade. This year, we're keeping our eyes peeled for style stars like Blake Lively, who will surely be on the arm of her husband, Deadpool nominee Ryan Reynolds, and nominees like La La Land's Emma Stone, Jackie's Natalie Portman, Loving's Ruth Negga, Divorce's Sarah Jessica Parker and The Americans' Keri Russell. Expect stars to wear and hail Tom Ford, who is nominated for directing Nocturnal Animals (he's also been known to dress his star Amy Adams, who is nominated for Arrival). And let's not forget this year's fashion-forward presenters, who include Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Chastain, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra.

Host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globes Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2. A big night for Jimmy Fallon

Don't miss the first few minutes. Taking over for the acerbic Ricky Gervais is the more genial and celeb-friendly Fallon, who told Extra he's starting the show Saturday Night Live-style with a cold open. "They’ve never done a cold opening like a sketch, and it’s good," said Fallon, name-dropping famous participants such as Tina Fey. (Jimmy Kimmel will be hot on his trail as the Oscars host on Feb. 26.) If anyone can loosen up this A-list crowd (who typically imbibe the plentiful free booze on the tables), it's him — just look at the crazy antics they agree to on The Tonight Show.

3. A nod to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

While the Globes do not usually include an "In Memoriam" segment, producers have indicated the show will reference the tragic loss of the mother and daughter actresses. “We do realize there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and I think we’ll be acknowledging that” during the show, Globes producer Barry Adelman told People. Fisher, 60, died Dec. 27, four days after suffering a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, Reynolds, 84, died after an apparent stroke at her son's home while discussing funeral plans for her daughter.

Meryl Streep walks a red carpet for 'Florence Foster Jenkins' during the 11th Rome Film Festival on October 20, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

4. All eyes on Meryl Streep

Viola Davis will present Streep with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. The honor certainly makes sense: The beloved actress, who is nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins this year, is a 30-time Globe nominee and an eight-time winner. (Imagine her trophy room; Streep has also been nominated for 19 Oscars, with three wins.)

Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sterling K. Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin.

5. New TV shows in a dead heat

The Globes love to put the spotlight on hot new shows, and this year's best drama category is full of fresh fare, with The Crown taking on Westworld, This Is Us, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. In the comedy category, Donald Glover's critical hit Atlanta will challenge established favorites Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent and Veep. And watch for stiff competition among limited series, with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story competing with The Night Manager, The Night Of, The Dresser and American Crime.

