5 movies to watch for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday is a day of service and celebration of the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The leader and this period in history have been chronicled many a time in film and television and, in honor of the holiday, we rounded up five of the best films available to stream about King and the civil rights movement.

Selma

One of the most recent and celebrated portraits of King came in the form of director Ava DuVernay 's 2014 film, which follows the march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. , in 1965. David Oyelowo takes on the iconic role of King, with stars like Common and Oprah taking on supporting roles. Both Oyelowo and DuVernay were famously snubbed for Oscar nominations in 2015, helping spark the # OscarsSoWhite controversy. At the actual ceremony, John Legend and Common's Glory took home the award for best original song.

Stream Selma on Hulu.

13th

Speaking of DuVernay, the director also helmed this critically-acclaimed documentary that traces the rise of mass incarceration in the U.S., enabled by the 13th Amendment,. Combined with her style, the effect is an even-handed, albeit gut-wrenching, production.

Stream 13th on Netflix.

The Butler

Other movies about the civil rights era take on a wide lens, following the biggest events and figures, but The Butler, helmed by Precious director and Empire co-creator Lee Daniels , zooms in on one particular man. The film follows Forest Whitaker 's Cecil Gaines (a loose adaptation of real-life butler Eugene Allen ) who works as a butler at the White House for eight different presidents.

Stream The Butler on Netflix.

Malcolm X

The Spike Lee-directed biopic follows the life of the leader (played by Denzel Washington ) from his youth to his assassination. Angela Bassett co-stars in the powerful drama, for which Washington garnered an Oscar nomination.

Stream Malcolm X on Amazon with a Cinemax subscription.

Freedom Riders

The Emmy-winning PBS documentary follows the civil rights activists who worked to integrate buses in the 1960s, known as "Freedom Riders."

Stream Freedom Riders on PBS.org.

