5 movies to watch for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday is a day of service and celebration of the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The leader and this period in history have been chronicled many a time in film and television and, in honor of the holiday, we rounded up five of the best films available to stream about King and the civil rights movement.
Selma
One of the most recent and celebrated portraits of King came in the form of director
Stream Selma on Hulu.
13th
Speaking of DuVernay, the director also helmed this critically-acclaimed documentary that traces the rise of mass incarceration in the U.S., enabled by the 13th Amendment,. Combined with her style, the effect is an even-handed, albeit gut-wrenching, production.
Stream 13th on Netflix.
The Butler
Other movies about the civil rights era take on a wide lens, following the biggest events and figures, but The Butler, helmed by Precious director and Empire co-creator
Stream The Butler on Netflix.
Malcolm X
The Spike Lee-directed biopic follows the life of the leader (played by
Stream
Freedom Riders
The Emmy-winning PBS documentary follows the civil rights activists who worked to integrate buses in the 1960s, known as "Freedom Riders."
Stream Freedom Riders on PBS.org.
