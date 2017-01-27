"I can drift away in a different world I know exists."

"I would grow until I touched the sky."

Throughout Seattle Children's words like these flow. Hopes and dreams echo through hallways and hospital rooms.

"So loud it causes harmony and thunder."

From the youngest of patients come poignant thoughts shared through poetry. Some students at the hospital may be reluctant at first to put pen to paper But, with the guidance of professional poets, their creativity finds freedom.

Brian Ross, manager of Seattle Children's Educational Services, said, "These are things that help kids and remind them that they can, in fact, move on despite the fact of the situation that brought them to Children's. And they can participate in an enrichment program like any other school might offer, it just happens to be in the middle of a hospital."

Ross was instrumental in bringing the Writers In The Schools program, 'WITS,' to Seattle Children's. So was Cheryl Arnett, manager of the Pediatric Advanced Care Team.

Arnett said, "Some patients say the WITs program has changed their lives, being able to create that poetry and piece of art."

Poet Ann Teplick shares her expertise in the hospital's classroom while Sierra Nelson works one-on-one with patients confined to the Cancer Care Unit.

She helped 17 year-old Mariah McHenry write her first poem.

McHenry said, "It's called 'The Lake, , ' and it's about me sitting in the hospital room and I could see the lake and I just always wanted to go outside. It kind of gave me hope and then I get to share it with people."

McHenry read some of her poem out loud: "My last day in the hospital, I could look through the window and see the lake. Now I could see hope."

Poetry Reading

It takes courage not only to write a poem but to read it aloud. At a noon-time event, the young writers celebrated their new-found talents by reciting their words. Some excerpts from their presentation include:

"Hope is powerful with great jaws, and he does not shy."

"I rise, I am free."

"Can't eat, stomach aching, vomiting words of courage."

"You are a warrior; you are hope."

"I could feel the power and resilience within me, and I felt free."

The poetry program at Seattle Children's relies on donations to continue. If you would like to help out, click here.

