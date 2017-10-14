Looking for a spa experience that caters to women and men?

Team Evening discovered just the place on the east side – Recoop Spa, named one of the best spas in the nation by The Zoe Report.

The classy, comfortable spa offers “Dapper Facial” and “MAN-icure” treatments for men, in addition to an array of services for women.

Saint, Michael and Jim experienced their first-ever “spa day” (with veteran spa-goer Kim) – watch the video to see how they fared!

Recoop Spa

925 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Copyright 2017 KING