It starts with a prompt, a question to get Meagan Holt thinking.

“Responding to that question? She doesn't have cancer, it's worse,” said Holt while participating in a writing session with coach Sierra Nelson.

Holt spontaneously shares what's on her mind and then puts pen to paper. She writes in her notebook, “We are trying to stay in the present moment instead of worrying about her impending death that should have already happened.”

Holt is talking and writing about her daughter Madeline. A disorder called Zellweger Syndrome will most likely take the 3-year-old’s life. Holt wakes up to that nightmare everyday. But, a new writing program at Seattle Children's is helping Holt unlock trapped emotions and expose them through words.

Holt said about her essays, “It can be really simple, but it's usually very powerful, it's something where it's giving me an outlet to get rid of all this stuff that I use to just bottle up.”

Encouraging parents to express themselves by journaling is offered by the Pediatric Advanced Care Team (PACT) at Seattle Children’s.

Consultant Julie Arguez said, “It is a huge empowerment tool for them. They are asked to talk about what's on their mind and heart. This is forcing them to take time and space and think what do I need to be present and well?” She added, “There is a sense of calm that comes, a sense of relief that comes, and even a sense of acceptance that sometimes comes."

That holds true for Holt who now speaks her truth by writing down words.

“When people tell me, ‘you are so strong. I don't know how you do it’, this helps me do it,” said said.

