It's a volunteer job with plenty of perks. Not only will treats be shared, but so will plenty of pampering. Then, there's the ultimate payoff, making kids smile. Gordon Knight and his dog, Lee Roy, regularly make the rounds at Seattle Children’s to lighten the mood in hospital rooms heavy with medicine and machinery.

“It's just so neat to see the kids respond to the small Lee Roy and he will snuggle with them. Do tricks and play with them,” said Knight.

During each visit, Lee Roy will not only do a few tricks, he’ll let the kids pet him. Sometimes he arrives in costume. Lee Roy is a dapple dachshund and can easily fit on a hospital bed.

When Lee Roy and Knight arrived at the room of Peter Empey, it reminded the patient of home. Empey has been in and out of the hospital since he was two and a half years old. His latest stay will last five weeks.

Empey’s mom, Susan said, “Being a dog family of our own, it brings a nice bit of home. And it’s just, those little touches that really can make a yucky situation palatable.”

Lee Roy and Knight aren't the only pet partners at Seattle Children's. They are one of twelve teams in the “Visiting Dog Program” coordinated by Christi Dudzik.

She works along side "Paddy" and witnesses everyday what these companions can do.

“They touch people on a level that we can't touch each other. They are right there with you every step of the way,” Dudzik said.

Their teamwork comes to light as they meet with a patient named Lauren and her physical therapist. Cerebral palsy limits the 4-year-old's mobility, but with Dudzik's guidance, Paddy will encourage Lauren to reach out and pet him.

A well-behaved Paddy makes the work appear effortless, but it takes plenty of training to become a top dog in animal-assisted therapy.

“It really comes down to their temperament,” said Dudzik. “And, that's why you will see different breeds doing this because they have the right temperament.”

What Paddy learned to do, Dudzik shares with others at her Woodinville school, "Healing Paws". All sorts of breeds, even mutts, have graduated from Dudzik’s program and succeeded in the work Paddy begs to do.

“Who wouldn't love a job like he has, with people loving on him, and telling him how beautiful he is. And he, gets his paycheck right on the spot,” she said.

For all the families at Seattle Children’s, there’s nothing quite like a good dose of dog to heal the spirit.

“I have seen miracles happen because I am standing on the end of the leash,” said Dudzik.

