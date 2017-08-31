There are some days when you can’t decide whether to go bowling or skating. For sixty years, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has made it easy to do both.

“It's a place that's been here forever,” instructor Sean Kelly said. “It's been a place I could come to no matter what point I've been in my life.”

The Bowl and Skate has always offered families two ways to roll: on skates or down the alley.

Originally called The Roll Away, the bowling alley came first in 1956. The rink followed two years later. For baby boomers and those that followed, this has been a place for families to bond.

“I think my parents were bringing me here to bring back those memories of them having a good time,” skate manager Erika Dean said.

In the 70's the rink hosted bands like Heart and April Wine. More recently, rapper Macklemore filmed some of his video for “Brad Pitt's Cousin” here.

“It's definitely cool to be able to tell some of the customers that's where Macklemore did the worm!” Sean said.

Now a new generation is discovering the satisfaction of well-thrown ball and the effortless glide. The Bowl and Skate remains a place to let the good times roll.

“It's timeless fun,” Kelly said. “No matter how technology rises or whatever cool new things are coming out, you can always have some fun throwing some balls at some pins or rolling around with some wheels on your feet. It's something that doesn't change.”

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

(425) 778-3133

6210 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036

