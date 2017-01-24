Steve Bunin

Steve Bunin co-anchors Seattle's #1 Morning News Show on KING 5, returning home after 20 years in broadcasting.

Steve grew up with three brothers in Seattle, graduating from Mercer Island High School in 1992 and Syracuse University in 1996.

An Emmy-winning sports anchor and reporter, Steve has worked in New York, Arizona, Texas and Michigan, and spent nine years at ESPN. In 2011, Sports Illustrated called him "one of the most underrated talents in sports journalism."

He was the first anchor to ever win ESPN's company award for character, and in 2012 received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his tireless efforts with at-risk teens and as a youth and high school basketball coach.

Steve's first paying job was delivering the Seattle Times by bicycle. He was a bat boy for the Seattle Mariners in 1990, and once did standup at The Comedy Underground in Seattle.

He loves playing basketball and piano, but mostly loves spending time with his wife, daughter and two huskies.

