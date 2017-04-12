Rhonda Lee joined the KING 5 weather team in the fall of 2016 and is on KING 5 newscasts at 5:00pm and 7:00pm as well as the 9:00pm newscast on sister station KONG.

Prior to joining KING 5, Rhonda spent two years at WeatherNation, the national weather service based in Centennial, CO. She has also worked at KTBS-TV in Shreveport, LA, KXAN-TV in Austin, TX, News12 in New York City, NY and KNOE-TV in Monroe, LA.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Rhonda received her bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication in the electronic media. In addition, she received a geosciences/broadcast meteorology certificate from Mississippi State University.

Rhonda is affiliated with the American Meteorological Society, National Weather Association and the National Association for Black Journalists.

Outside of work, Rhonda loves anything to do with food, football and of course the weather. She and her husband are the proud parents of an active pre-school boy.

