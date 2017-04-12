Jordan Steele joined the KING 5 weather team in April as the weekday meteorologist and appears on KING 5 newscasts at 4:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 11:00 p.m. as well as the 10:00 p.m. newscast on sister station KONG.

Jordan joined KING 5 from KEYE-TV in Austin, TX where he served as their morning news meteorologist and host of their lifestyle program, “We Are Austin.” Jordan also worked at KMTR-TV in Eugene, OR, KEPR-TV in the Tri-Cities area of WA and KUSI-TV in San Diego, CA.

In 2011, the Associated Press awarded Jordan with “Best Weathercast.” In 2017, Jordan made Buzzfeed’s “The 50 Hottest News Anchors in The World” list.

Jordan received his meteorology degree from Mississippi State and his bachelor of science degree in electronic media and film from Northern Arizona University.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Jordan cites the Enchantments in Leavenworth as one of “the most memorable hikes I’ve ever been on.” Jordan and his wife are the parents of three-year-old twins.

You can find Jordan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TVsJordanSteele

