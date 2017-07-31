John Sharify, a Special Projects reporter since the summer of 2009, lives and breathes storytelling.

He’s in constant pursuit of meaningful stories to tell and would love to hear from you at Jsharify@king5.com.

John is one of the most honored broadcast journalists in the country, with 68 Emmy awards and 8 National Edward R. Murrow awards.

He received the 2008, 2007, and 2004 National Murrow award for Writing, which honors the top broadcast news writer in the country. He is also the proud recipient of the 2015 National Press Photographer's Association's Reporter of the Year award. John was runner-up NPPA Reporter of the Year in 2013 and 2017.

In 2012, he received the National Edward R. Murrow award for his documentary “Climb of a Lifetime”, which chronicled the lives of recovering addicts training to climb Mt. Rainier. John presented a Ted Talk at TedxRainier about that climb.

John Sharify started his reporting career in New York City at WPIX-TV.

In 1989, he headed to the Northwest where he was privileged to deliver his signature life affirming stories for KOMO 4 News in Seattle for the next eighteen years.

When John isn’t producing stories for KING, he’s helping run two television stations as the General Manager of Seattle Colleges Cable Television (SCCTV) and Seattle Community Media (SCM), the city of Seattle's public access station.

John is a proud graduate of Princeton University and has a Master of Fine Arts degree in film directing from Columbia University.

Among John’s favorite stories, are the ones he wrote about his son Perry - for KING5.com- when Perry competed as a breaststroker in the 2012 Olympic Trials, and a story he did with his daughter Jade on "Bring your daughter to work day", which was nominated for an Emmy in 1999.

© 2017 KING-TV