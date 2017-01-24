Jenna Hanchard, KING 5 News

Jenna Hanchard is an award-winning reporter who is thrilled to be a part of the KING 5 “Home Team.”

Jenna comes to the Seattle/Tacoma area from Kansas City, Missouri where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor at KSHB. Jenna covered a wide range of events including the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

She also followed families who decided to travel from Missouri to Colorado in search of a marijuana cure for their children with epilepsy.

Jenna won an Emmy for her reporting on a Missouri high school student who is blind and started his own high school football radio show.

Jenna started her on-air career as an Anchor and Reporter at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York.

She graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, French and History from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

In her free time, Jenna loves to try new restaurants and indulge in the amazing seafood from this beautiful region.

She enjoys reading and great comedy. Jenna admits that she still bleeds royal blue and will always root for the Kansas City Royals.

However, she has a Seahawks jersey and is ready for the team to take Seattle back to the Super Bowl!

As the Tacoma Bureau Chief, Jenna is here to show the South Sound some love. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello feel free to send her an e-mail at jhanchard@king5.com or tweet her @JennaHanchardK5.

You can also find Jenna on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 KING