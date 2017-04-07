Ben joined the KING 5 weather team in January of 2015. He is excited to be in Seattle and learn more about the interesting, complex weather patterns the Pacific Northwest offers. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a designation from the American Meteorological Society, an honor he earned back in 2014.

Growing up on a lake in Chisago City, Minnesota, an area known for its four distinct seasons, his interest in weather came early. The family pictures show him standing outside during a hailstorm with an ice cream bucket on his head! And, on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout he, earned a merit badge for weather.

Before moving to Seattle, Ben worked as the Morning Meteorologist for WDIO-TV in Duluth, MN. During his four years at WDIO, he experienced everything from blinding blizzards to severe flooding and even a few tornadoes. Ben graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a Minor in Mass Communications from Saint Cloud State University in 2010.

When he's not forecasting, you'll find Ben training for his next outdoor adventure. He enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, jamming on his guitar, and constantly searches for a place with a good view.

You can find Ben on Twitter @BenDeryKING and on Facebook under meteorologist Ben Dery

