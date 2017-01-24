KING 5 News welcomes Steve Bunin

Steve Bunin

Seattle, WA ~ January 20, 2017 – KING 5 welcomes home Steve Bunin to Seattle’s number one rated morning newscast. He will be joining KING5 News anchor Joyce Taylor on the weekday broadcast from 4:30-7:00am, beginning Wednesday, January 25th. Bunin returns to his home town after twenty years in broadcasting, most recently with ESPN.

“We knew looking for the right individual to join our veteran morning team would take some time and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Steve to The Home Team,” said Cheryl Carson, KING 5 News Director. “Having grown up on Mercer Island, Steve understands the uniqueness of the Pacific Northwest and will bring that familiarity along with his anchor experience from across the country to all of our audiences, both TV and digital.”

While at ESPN, Steve anchored a variety of shows, including Sports Center and College Football Live. In 2012, he received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his efforts with at-risk teens and as a youth & high school basketball coach plus he became the first anchor to win ESPN’s prestigious “Game Ball Award” for character in 2010. Steve has also worked in local television with stints in Michigan, Arizona and New York.

Additionally, viewers will see KING 5 News veteran Mimi Jung move to the anchor desk on KING 5 Mornings on KONG, weekdays from 7:00-9:00am and KING 5 News reporter Jake Whittenberg will join Mimi at the anchor desk.

“We are also thrilled to announce long time Northwest Cable News (NWCN) anchor Cam Johnson, who anchored morning news on NWCN for over 10 years, will join KING 5 Mornings as our Traffic Reporter,” said Carson. “Cam knows what commuters from all over our region face in the morning as they head out the door. Having someone with her familiarity and history of the Northwest is such a bonus for all of us.”

KING 5 Mornings are dedicated to covering our ever changing weather in the Pacific Northwest. KING 5 News Meteorologist Ben Dery will be joining Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott. Rich and Ben will provide the most up-to-date forecast and weather information live on TV and for our digital audience on our livestream at www.king5.com.

With the addition of Steve, Cam and Ben, KING 5 Mornings will have the largest morning news team with the most experience, committed to informing our viewers as they wake up and start their days.

